Pip Flip Paradise Free Full Game

July 19, 2022

Flip the floor, roll the dice and be ready to adapt to changing situations as you find your own solution!
Collect bells by flipping floor tiles and dodging hazards. Watch out, however, as flipping six tiles will re-roll them into different forms that may help or hinder your progress!

Features:
• 33 Levels across 3 worlds
• 7 different tile types to platform on
• Multiple stage hazards and enemies
• An original soundtrack
• High quality pixel art graphics

Controls:
• Z / Space - Jump
• Arrow keys / WASD - Move
• R - Quick Restart
• Esc - Pause

The next tile type is displayed at the top of the screen.

