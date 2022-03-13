Dwarfenstein

Story

You play as a dwarf, a dwarf in space to be specific. Descendant of mighty dwarf civilization that has self-destructed thousands of years ago. Lost your own planet you are now wandering through the galaxy to find your new home guided by a strange Robot.

Genre

Story driven First Person Shooter with Tower Defense mechanics. Indie game project by solo developer.

The Game

There are 3 character classes to play - Gunner, Engineer and Electrician. Every class has its own unique weapons and skills. You can switch to any class between levels.

There are 3 (I think so) different worlds to play. Each of them with new enemies and secrets. After completing the campaign a Survival mode is unlocked. You play endless waves, defending your base, on predefined arena from every ACT.

Honest dev notes:

• Short FPS inspired by Painkiller and Doom. The initial plan was for Survival mode only game but I got excited to tell a story also.

• The game is currently in BETA state and you can download it for free. Any feedback, bug report or suggestion will be very much appreciated!

• Relatively hard game powered by aggressive heavy metal.

• Lowpoly graphics. It ain't much but it's honest work.

• Realtime cutscenes between levels. Different things might happen during cutscenes I guess.

• Shooting matters. You don't just shoot, you have to be smart sometimes - headshots, aiming armors, pulling shields or freezing.

• Locked to 60 FPS (more info later)

TO DO: Hardware requirements.

• Currently developing and testing under i5 6600/DDR4 16GB/GeForce 1070 GTX.