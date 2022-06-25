Exolon: REDUX

Remake of the 8-bit Cecco classic.

Take control of a futuristic soldier across 5 flick-screen levels of gameplay filled with alien nasties as well as gun emplacements, missiles, landmines and other hazards. Defend yourself with both your gun and rocket-propelled bombs.

Partway through each level is a pod in which you can upgrade to an armored exoskeleton with improved weapons and armor. Completing a level without this upgrade results in a "bravery bonus".