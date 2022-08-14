When one of the petrol ship hears S.O.S. message from the nearing space station, she proceeds to the station. She force enter the premise as no one response.

Soon enough she finds out that the station has been attacked by aliens

Now she needs to get out of there alive.

Controls :-

W,A,S,D or arrows keys for movement.

Right click for "Aim".

Left click for "Fire".

"E" for use item.

"N" for navigation.

Numbers(1,2) for weapon change.

Lost-in-Space.rar