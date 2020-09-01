Resident Virus

September 1, 2020 - 6:24pm
1 Freeware available for Resident Virus, see below

Resident Virus is a RPG tribute to the horror games, but in a different way (made with RPG Maker MV). The game is free, and for Windows systems (7, 8 and 10).

Can you find any survivor into this city?. Resident Virus is more than a game. It's a RPG videogame with puzzle and a lot of fun. Only the strongest can find the way to get out of this nightmare.

Run and fight like never before. Because this Virus is real.

Freeware

Resident Virus Free Full Game

