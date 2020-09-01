Resident Virus is a RPG tribute to the horror games, but in a different way (made with RPG Maker MV). The game is free, and for Windows systems (7, 8 and 10).

Can you find any survivor into this city?. Resident Virus is more than a game. It's a RPG videogame with puzzle and a lot of fun. Only the strongest can find the way to get out of this nightmare.

Run and fight like never before. Because this Virus is real.