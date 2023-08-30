Skibidy EXE Remastered

August 30, 2023 - 9:46am
1 Freeware available for Skibidy EXE Remastered, see below

GOAL

Cameraman is captured by Skibidi. Their base is in an old human laboratory. The Skibidi here conduct their experiments to defeat the Cameraman.

Your task is to escape from prison and find information about the new invention of Skibidi.

HOW TO PLAY

LMB – Open (Of Closed Doors)
Open (Doors by Scanner) and Pick up Key
CTRL – Crouching
WASD – Movment
E – Opening Not
Unlocked doors
F – On/Off Flashlight
C – Close Note
SHIFT – Run

Freeware

Skibidy EXE Remastered Free Full Game v1.5

