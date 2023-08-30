Skibidy EXE Remastered

GOAL

Cameraman is captured by Skibidi. Their base is in an old human laboratory. The Skibidi here conduct their experiments to defeat the Cameraman.

Your task is to escape from prison and find information about the new invention of Skibidi.

HOW TO PLAY

LMB – Open (Of Closed Doors)

Open (Doors by Scanner) and Pick up Key

CTRL – Crouching

WASD – Movment

E – Opening Not

Unlocked doors

F – On/Off Flashlight

C – Close Note

SHIFT – Run