1 Freeware available for Skibidy EXE Remastered, see below
GOAL
Cameraman is captured by Skibidi. Their base is in an old human laboratory. The Skibidi here conduct their experiments to defeat the Cameraman.
Your task is to escape from prison and find information about the new invention of Skibidi.
HOW TO PLAY
LMB – Open (Of Closed Doors)
Open (Doors by Scanner) and Pick up Key
CTRL – Crouching
WASD – Movment
E – Opening Not
Unlocked doors
F – On/Off Flashlight
C – Close Note
SHIFT – Run
