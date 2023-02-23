Digimon World: Next Order (+30 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Text file description: 
Digimon World Next Order by cheathappens.com

Activating this trainer

If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu.
Listen for 'Trainer Activated'.
Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer.
Trainer Options

# Combat
	 NumPad1: Unlimited Order Time
# Party Combat
	 NumPad2: Unlimited HP
	 NumPad3: Unlimited MP
	 NumPad4: Unlimited Order Power
# World Travel
	 NumPad5: Avoid Attacks In World
# Gameplay
	 NumPad6: Game Speed
Editor Options

# Tamer Stats
	 Money
	 Coin
	 Experience
	 Level
	 TP
	 Stealth Time Left
# Partner Stats
	 Bond
	 Age
	 Current Time Alive
	 Curse
	 Breeding
	 Mood
	 Satiety
	 Fatigue
	 HP Max
	 HP
	 MP Max
	 MP
	 STR
	 STA
	 WIS
	 SPD
# Game Clock
	 Playtime
# Selected Inventory Item
	 Amount
Notes

Money:
Select MENU then TAMER
Bond:
Select MENU then PARTNER then STATUS
Current Time Alive:
Adding to this you can make it evolve sooner.
STR:
Setting to high value, basically your parter has super damage

Mute Hotkeys:

To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is
activated.  You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well.
You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'.
Troubleshooting

Requirements:
Requirements:
Aurora: https://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp
Support:
Support:
https://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp
AUTHENTICITY NOTICE:

PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT https://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP
Get more trainers and updates at https://www.cheathappens.com

