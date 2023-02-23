Digimon World: Next Order (+30 Trainer) [Cheat Happens]

Digimon World Next Order by cheathappens.com ------------------------------------------------------- Activating this trainer ------------------------------------------------------- If not state otherwise below, press F1 at main menu. Listen for 'Trainer Activated'. Press desired hotkey. All hotkeys can be changed on the trainer. Trainer Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Combat NumPad1: Unlimited Order Time # Party Combat NumPad2: Unlimited HP NumPad3: Unlimited MP NumPad4: Unlimited Order Power # World Travel NumPad5: Avoid Attacks In World # Gameplay NumPad6: Game Speed Editor Options ------------------------------------------------------- # Tamer Stats Money Coin Experience Level TP Stealth Time Left # Partner Stats Bond Age Current Time Alive Curse Breeding Mood Satiety Fatigue HP Max HP MP Max MP STR STA WIS SPD # Game Clock Playtime # Selected Inventory Item Amount Notes ------------------------------------------------------- Money: Select MENU then TAMER Bond: Select MENU then PARTNER then STATUS Current Time Alive: Adding to this you can make it evolve sooner. STR: Setting to high value, basically your parter has super damage ==================================================================== Mute Hotkeys: ------------------------------------------------------- To temporarily disable the Hotkeys, press CTRL-H after trainer is activated. You can use CTRL-H to re-activate the Hotkeys as well. You can also mute specific hotkeys by changing the hotkey you want to mute to 'NONE'. Troubleshooting ------------------------------------------------------- Requirements: Aurora: *****://www.cheathappens.com/trainers.asp Support: *****://www.cheathappens.com/support.asp AUTHENTICITY NOTICE: ------------------------------------------------------- PLEASE REVIEW OUR PRIVACY POLICY AT *****://WWW.CHEATHAPPENS.COM/PRIVACYPOLICY.ASP Get more trainers and updates at ****://www.cheathappens.com