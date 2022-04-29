After the Fall Co-op Trailer



April 29, 2022 - 8:14am
  • PC

Team up with up to 3 fellow survivors and take on a twisted, hostile world in which all hell as frozen over! To stay ahead of your enemies, you'll scavenge the Snowbreed-infested world, with new discoveries lurking around every corner.

Available on Meta Quest 2, PC VR and PlayStation VR with full cross-platform multiplayer support. Start playing today: http://vrt.gg/ATF-Buy

*Mixed Reality footage captured on PC*

#VR #VRgame #AfterTheFallVR #AfterTheFall #VertigoGames

Download

