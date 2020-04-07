Apex Legends The Old Ways Event Trailer

Prepare to discover the Old Ways. Prove yourself before the gods in the new Town Takeover: Bloodhound’s Trials. Test your strength against the hoard of prowlers stalking the temple. Survive, and you will be richly rewarded. Master daily challenges to earn exclusive items. And should you desire to return to older modes and Arenas, you can now find Kings Canyon and Duos in the main menu. Are you ready to follow Bloodhound’s path and earn the favor of the Allfather?

