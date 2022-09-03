Commandos 3 - HD Remaster Release Trailer

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster is out now on PC, Xbox One, PlayStation®4, and Nintendo Switch™. Play it on console and PC with Xbox Game Pass.

Commandos 3 – HD Remaster sends you to the relentless and unforgiving battlefields of Europe. Fight your way through the deadly trenches of Stalingrad, defeat the German enemy in the fanatical heart of the Third Reich in Berlin, and use your tactical know-how to survive the storming of Normandy on D-Day.

In this revamped third instalment of the acclaimed real-time tactics series, lead a notorious special forces unit deep behind enemy lines during World War II. Help the Allies to victory in high definition, with improved controls and user interface.