Second Extinction Announcement Trailer

Announcement trailer for Second Extinction - an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Stay tuned, to see how you will make a difference in the coming war!

Find out more at: http://secondextinctiongame.com

Systemic Reaction is a new game development studio and publisher under Avalanche Studios Group. Working side by side with our players, we want to create sandboxes with unique settings that allow your creativity to thrive. Our focus is freedom, exploration, and a drive to create games like the ones that kept us up at night as kids.

Music by Zach Abramson