Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War

Secret Operation: Chaos mission:

To unlock the "Operation: Chaos" mission, collect three pieces of intel in three missions and solve a puzzle at the safehouse. Note: This secret mission slightly alters the outcome of your ending.

Intel #1: In the "Nowhere Left To Run" mission, when interrogating Qasim, talk to him instead of immediately killing him. He will give you a piece of intel.

Intel #2: In the "Brick In The Wall" mission, complete the secondary objective to rescue or silence the captured German spy. In the room where they are held is a broadcast intel collectible on the desk.

Intel #3: In the "Redlight, Greenlight" mission, in the American Street simulation, go to the bar to the right of the Burger Town. There is a Russian office upstairs with a map on the wall. Take a picture.

Solution: There are two parts of the password. Each password is randomly generated -- so you have to solve the puzzle. The two sets of numbers come from the "Numbers Station Broadcast". Use it to find each password piece.

First Password: The first part is solved through the Front Page intel. There are letters highlighted in red —- these letters form a jumble that can be decoded into the name of a US city. Match the city with the numbers on the "Numbers Station Broadcast" to get the first password. Enter the numbers for the first part of the password. For example, if the red highlighted letters on the "Front Page Of The Observer" intel were: S, R, N, L, H, O, E, A, C, T. Unscramble the letters to get "Charleston" —- check the Numbers Station Broadcast intel to get the following code: 1, 5, 6, 4.

Second Password: Look for a pattern on the Coded Message. The red and black have separate patterns. The goal is to find four numbers that correspond to a city on the Numbers Station Broadcast intel.

Example: Red Numbers – 44 – ?? – 52 – 56 – 60

Answer: ?? = 48 – The pattern is that each number increases by +4.

Example 2: Black Numbers – 06 – ?? – 13 – 15 – 16

Answer: ?? = 10 – The pattern +4, +3, +2, +1.

The example gives the following code: 4, 8, 1, 0, which corresponds to the city of Boston. Enter the password (Boston) —- or whatever city you got.

Secret "Operation: Red Circus" mission:

To unlock the Operation: Red Circus mission, collect three pieces of intel in three missions and solve a puzzle at the safehouse. Note: This secret mission slightly alters the outcome of your ending.

Intel #1: In the "Brick In The Wall" mission, while infiltrating Kraus's apartment, enter the living room (where his wife is answering the phone), and look right for a vent cover. Remove it to find a piece of intel.

Intel #2: In the "Echoes Of A Cold War" mission, after separating from Woods, you will climb a ladder to reunite and enter a control room with the "Survey the Dig Site" objective. Look right to find a piece of intel on the table.

Intel #3: In the "Desperate Measures" mission, during the stealth mission in the KGB headquarters, it randomly appears in the Records room, Data Entry, and other areas. Keep checking each room until you find it.

Solution: Examine the three pieces of evidence. Each piece contains three codenames (for example, "Bearded Lady", "Strong Man", and "Juggler") —- two pieces of intel give you locations, while one reveals whether the suspect is male or female. View all three pieces of intel and cross-reference them with "Review Subjects" to see their last known travel locations. Use the three clues to match each suspect.

Example: Wristwatch Evidence – Bearded Lady visits Rome, Italy. Cassette Tape – Bearded Lady is male. Ledger – Bearded Lady visits Vienna, Austria.

Answer: Aaron Lee; Male; Recent Travel List includes Rome, Italy and Vienna, Austra.

Go through all three suspects to select all three suspects and complete the puzzle. Select your targets and launch the mission.

All playable arcade machines:

Search the indicated locations to find all ten playable classic arcade machines. Whenever you interact with an arcade machine, it will permanently become unlocked to play in the secret room, in the back of the safehouse. The safehouse has a secret room in the back that can be accessed with a hidden code. You can either solve the puzzle, or simply enter "112263" as a code to open the gate. You can play the games by reloading any safehouse chapter.

Pitfall II: Lost Caverns: In CIA Safehouse E9, unlock the door by entering "112263" as a code to access the arcade machine in the German safehouse. Use this arcade machine to unlock Pitfall II: Lost Caverns.

Enduro: In the "Brick In The Wall" mission, enter the backroom of the electronics store, before you sneak into Kraus's apartment, to find the arcade machine.

Barnstorming, Fishing Derby, Grand Prix, Pitfall, and River Raid: In the "Redlight, Greenlight" mission, there are five playable arcade machines in the arcade when you first enter the training course area.

Boxing: In the "Break On Through" mission, do not listen to Adler during the mission. Reach the third reset, and follow the left path —- it is near the bridge, left of the zip-line. The arcade machine is found near the cliff.

Kaboom!: In the "Break On Through" mission, after the third scenario, you will get stuck in the laboratory hallway. After getting an injection, the door will move as you get closer. Carefully look for a dark room on your left in the hall. Enter it and collect the arcade machine before proceeding.

Chopper Command: In the "Break On Through" mission, while you are stuck in an infinite loop near the end of the mission, you will keep running in a circle. If you continue running in a loop, you will eventually find an open door with the final arcade machine.

Alternate endings:

Successfully complete the indicated tasks to unlock the corresponding ending.

The Truth ending: During the "Identity Crisis" mission, select the "Truth" option to unlock "The Final Countdown" mission as your final mission. Complete the mission to get the "best" ending.

The Ambush ending: During the "Identity Crisis" mission, select the "Lie" option. After lying, run to the gate in the back of the safe house. You must unlock this door earlier in your playthrough to get this ending option. Run to the back room, and use the radio to call-in an ambush to unlock the "Ashes To Ashes" mission as your final mission. Complete it to get the "Ambush" ending.

The Failed Lie ending: Like the previous ending, choose to "Lie", but do not use the radio to call-in an ambush. In this ending, you will not be able to get revenge since it is over for you. This will also unlock the "Ashes To Ashes" mission, but changes the outcome.

There are many other small endings that will change depending on whether you side with Perseus or Adler. Minor parts of the ending will change depending on the following choices.

• Whether you recruit or kill Qadim.

• Whether you kill or capture Volkov.

• Whether you complete Operation: Chaos.

• Whether you complete Operation: Red Circus.

• Whether you save Park or Lazar —- or allow both to die.

Easy "EVERYONNNNNNEE!" trophy:

At the very end of the "End Of The Line" mission, you will reach a rooftop. It is recommended to create a manual save game backup at this point (in the PS4/PS5 settings, upload the save to the PS+ Cloud). While defending the rooftop, an AC-130 plane will become available (you will see an on-screen button prompt when that happens; press [Left] to activate it). Then, defeat 25 or more enemies with the plane's weapon systems. You can switch between rockets and a mini-gun. You only have a very short time window while the plane is active (a few seconds). You may have to defeat all enemies to get the trophy. Also, do not shoot any enemies on the roofs before activating the plane since if they are dead. you cannot kill them with the plane any longer. If you create a manual save game backup and copy it back, you can copy it back to retry. After the plane sequence, it automatically creates a new checkpoint and the trophy appearing is delayed by a few seconds. Without a manual save backup, you will have to replay the entire mission.

Easy "Explosive Finish" trophy:

At the very end of the "Echoes Of A Cold War" mission, you will have to interact with a hook/cable to attach it to an elevator. The elevator will then go up and enemies will spawn on all sides around you. There are red explosive barrels placed on the sides where enemies spawn. Shoot the red explosive barrels throughout the elevator ride and have the explosions kill 12 enemies. The trophy only unlocks after completing the mission. You can still restart the checkpoint near the end of the elevator ride if you think you missed a barrel or did not get 12 explosion kills. However, you will not know for sure if you did it successfully until you complete the level. Note: It is recommended to create a manual save game backup at the start of the elevator ride (in PS4/PS5 settings, back up your save to the PS+ Cloud). If the trophy does not unlock, you can quickly copy back the save to start back at the elevator. This way you do not have to replay the entire mission if you do not get the trophy.

Easy "Firing Range" trophy:

In the "Redlight, Greenlight" mission, you will reach a replica of a US town with some metal targets scattered around (you get attacked by enemies here). Some targets are moving, and some are standing still. They look like white metal plates in the shape of a person's upper body and a red dot in the middle. There are more than 15 of them in the area. Just shoot 15 before proceeding to the next objective to get the "Firing Range" trophy.

Easy "Patriot Arrow" trophy:

In the "Echoes Of A Cold War" mission, early in the mission, Woods and you will split up. You will only have a knife and must go through a dark corridor with some enemies. You find the bow and arrow in this section, just after the first group of enemies. Keep it with you throughout the mission. Later, during the "Objective: Reach the Server", you have to use a zipline to continue the mission (mandatory, unmissable). There will be two enemies at the end of the zipline. Shoot either one of them to get the "Patriot Arrow" trophy. The aim will shake quite a lot during the zipline ride, which is what makes this tricky. If you miss your shot, immediately restart the checkpoint before reaching the end of the zipline. It creates a new checkpoint after the zipline. If you restart checkpoint quick enough, you can keep retrying.

Easy "Scorched Earth" trophy:

In the "Fracture Jaw" mission, after you fight through a village on foot, you will get back in your helicopter and get the objective to reach Firebase Ripcord. Once you arrive, you get the "Provide Fire Support" objective and there will be three marked vehicles on a hill. This is close to the end of the mission. Before you start destroying any vehicles, fly around the base and look for the white smoke lines of mortars being fired from the ground. They are between the trees and may be hard to see. There are five mortar camps in total. Shoot them with some rockets. You can take your time here. After all five are destroyed, start attacking the vehicles. There are a total of 11 sets of vehicles, all of which have white main objective markers on them -- so they are easy to see. Always fire a full barrage of missiles to make sure all vehicles are getting hit.

Easy "Scorched Earth II" trophy:

"The Final Countdown" mission is one of the two possible ending missions. To get it, select the "Truth" option during the final dialogue in the "Identity Crisis" mission (previous mission). The "Scorched Earth II" trophy takes place at the start of "The Final Countdown" mission. While driving in a truck, you will get a grenade launcher (first combat encounter). This section has a total of six watch towers and four trucks. Destroy them all using the grenade launcher. If you miss one object, just restart the mission. Do the following to get the trophy.

1. Two guard towers on the road (left one is destroyed automatically, ignore it)

2. Truck left (behind left guard tower)

3. Truck right (quickly aim to the right)

4. Truck left (quickly aim left)

5. Truck right (quickly aim right)

6. Two guard towers on road

7. Two guard towers at the end of the road (short time window to shoot those)

8. As you approach the last two guard towers, a cutscene will get trigger -- so destroy them quickly. For the trucks, just remember to aim Left, Right, Left, Right. The guard towers are obvious enough and easy to see.

Easy "The Red Door" trophy:

In the "Break On Through" mission, you will run the same gameplay sequence four times in a row. You can either obey or disobey Adler's orders. This trophy takes place in the fourth sequence (not at the start of the mission). When the fourth replay starts, you will automatically get warped forward and Adler will say "We've been over this already. Skip ahead to the next part". The trophy-relevant part now begins. In this section, do not go through the red door in the bunker. Instead, take the left path to the bridge, ignore all red doors along the way (run around them). When you reach the bridge on the left path, a red door will spawn in the middle of the bridge, and it blocks your path. Do not interact with this red door. Stand directly in front of it for approximately 15 seconds to get teleported away and get "The Red Door" trophy. Note: It does not matter which choices you make in the first three memory replays of the mission leading up to this part.

Trophies:

Successfully complete one of the following tasks to get a trophy:

Combat Recruit (Silver): Complete the single player Campaign on any difficulty.

Combat Hardened (Gold): Complete the single player Campaign on Veteran or Realism difficulty.

Nowhere Left to Run (Bronze): Complete Nowhere Left to Run in Campaign on any difficulty.

Fracture Jaw (Bronze): Complete Fracture Jaw in Campaign on any difficulty.

Brick in the Wall (Bronze): Complete Brick in the Wall in Campaign on any difficulty.

Redlight, Greenlight (Bronze): Complete Redlight, Greenlight in Campaign on any difficulty.

Echoes of a Cold War (Bronze): Complete Echoes of a Cold War in Campaign on any difficulty.

Desperate Measures (Bronze): Complete Desperate Measures in Campaign on any difficulty.

End of the Line (Bronze): Complete End of the Line in Campaign on any difficulty.

Break on Through (Bronze): Complete Break on Through in Campaign on any difficulty.

The Final Countdown (Bronze): Complete The Final Countdown in Campaign on any difficulty.

Ashes to Ashes (Bronze): Complete Ashes to Ashes in Campaign on any difficulty.

Operation Chaos (Bronze): Complete Operation Chaos Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Operation Red Circus (Bronze): Complete Operation Red Circus Side Mission in Campaign on any difficulty.

Firing Range (Bronze): Shoot 15 targets on Main Street during Redlight, Greenlight.

Keep Your Friends Close (Bronze): Perform Body Shield 5 Times.

Patriot Arrow (Silver): Kill an enemy with the secret weapon while ziplining during Echoes of a Cold War.

Mind Trip (Silver): See all 7 memory endings and playthrough all 4 path ends in Break on Through.

Explosive Finish (Bronze): Kill 12 enemies with explosive barrels while riding the server lift during Echoes of a Cold War.

EVERYONNNNNEE! (Bronze): Kill 25 enemies with the AC-130 while defending the rooftop in End of the Line.

The Red Door (Bronze): Disobey Adler’s order to go through the door in Break on Through.

Jack of All Trades (Bronze): Get 5 kills each with an LMG, SMG, AR, and a Shotgun.

Old Faithful (Bronze): Kill 200 enemies with an AR.

Scorched Earth (Bronze): Destroy all enemy vehicles and mortar teams while defending Firebase Ripcord in Fracture Jaw.

Scorched Earth II (Silver): Blow up all trucks and guard towers on the approach to the monastery in The Final Countdown.

The Fixer (Bronze): Get 200 Eliminations in Multiplayer.

Party Patrol (Silver): Get 10 squad wipe medals in Fireteam.

Mean Machine (Gold): Get 100 Kills as the driver, pilot, or passenger of a vehicle in Multiplayer.

Go the Distance (Silver): Win 50 matches of Multiplayer.

Calling It In (Silver): Get 50 kills with lethal Scorestreaks in Multiplayer.

Heavy Metal (Bronze): This achievement is hidden.

Carpe D.I.E.M. (Bronze): This achievement is hidden.

Seal the Deal (Silver): This achievement is hidden.

Two Birds, One Stone (Bronze): This achievement is hidden.

Socket-to-me (Bronze): In Zombies, upgrade a skill

Six Pack (Bronze): In Zombies, upgrade 6 Perk Skills to Tier III

Nightmare at 20 feet (Silver): This achievement is hidden.

Entamaphobia (Silver): In Die Maschine, stay in the Yard for 15 rounds

Craftwork (Silver): In Die Maschine, craft 14 different types of items in one match.

Fowl Five Piece (Bronze): Get a chain of 5 chickens strung together in Dead Ops Arcade.

Survive the Wild (Bronze): Escape from the deep dark Wild.

Reunited with Fidolina (Bronze): Defeat the Momaback and saved your dear friend.

Forever Fated (Bronze): Find your destiny in the Room of Fate.

Dungeon Diver (Silver): Visit every corner of a Deadly Dungeon.