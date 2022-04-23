10 Minutes Till Dawn Free Full Game

Survive the onslaught of an endless horde of monsters for 10 minutes!

Unique Builds Every Run

In this roguelite survival game, select from a variety of upgrades to create a unique and overpowered builds every run.

Select Your Hero

Choose from a diverse selection of characters and weapons that offer a variety of gameplay experiences

Features:

• Over 50 different upgrades too choose from for a unique experience every run!

• Wide cast of characters, with more to come in the full version.

• Casual quick 5-10 minute play sessions, for busy gamers.

Controls:

WASD - Move

Hold Left Click - Shoot