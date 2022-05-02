Iron Heart Free Full Game

Called into the Grave of Swords, the Iron Heart ventured deep into the pit only to find the Iron Sword calling to him. Leading him to his destiny. Now, only the traps awaiting the grave's exit are the hindrance to his legend.

Gameplay Mechanics:

The player could attract himself to the sword by holding space. The sword is controlled by the mouse. As you you venture upward, traps would spawn that could hurt your player. Use the sword to destroy the traps and also heal the player.