Be-Headed Free Full Game

Be-Headed is a 2D scrolling Puzzle/Platform game for PC set in the Middle Ages, where you are the skeleton of a thief, beheaded years ago. Years after his death, Jack the thief, magically awakens in his now skeletal body.

Help Jack uncover the mystery of his rebirth and why he has returned to the world of the living.

After being beheaded and awakened in his skeletal body, Jack discovers that beheading was not a completely bad thing, now he can detach his head from his neck and throw it, roll it and use it to solve puzzles that are placed around levels.

Controls

Movement: W A D

Aim: Hold Left Button of the mouse

Throw: Relase Left Button of the mouse

Recall the head: Right Button of the mouse

Switch power ups: 1 2 3 4 5