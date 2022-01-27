Cosmos: Infinity Free Full Game

Cosmos: Infinity is a digital and physical trading card game. Start with all the cards unlocked immediately and, as you play, unlock card codes you can redeem for real physical copies of your cards. ABSOLUTELY ZERO PAY-TO-WIN OR PLAY-TO-WIN Only your skill matters: you start with all the cards unlocked immediately, completely for free. That doesn’t mean you can’t collect and trade though! As you play you earn card-codes for regular and valuable alternate-art cards which you can redeem to show off digitally and get a physical copy of your fancy cards. Trade with other players for the cards you need and get real physical cards completely for free! STRATEGY NOT LUCK Start each game with 5 cards of your choice in your hand: Plan out your opening and out-manoeuvre your opponent. CAMPAIGN, PUZZLES AND BOTS Learn the more difficult techniques with a set of puzzles, then blast through the bots and clear the Tower Campaign to hone your deck for some nice PvP action.