The Green Room Free Full Game

In the Green Room shadows whisper secrets and the mind conceals the darkest truths. Four imprisoned souls with their crimes woven into intricate puzzles. Yet, in the dance of shadows, a hidden malevolence surfaces: the protagonist, a mere vessel of societal despair, harbors a sin so profound, even their own psyche dares not confront it.
Features:
Obscure Horrors: Immerse yourself in an abyss of psychological terror, where reality blurs.
Cryptic Narratives: Untangle the cryptic web of serial killers' stories through mind-bending puzzles.
The Buried Sin: Explore the depths of the protagonist's subconscious, where a heinous act is veiled.
Suffocating Atmosphere: Feel the weight of fear in an environment filled with unspoken horrors.
Controls:
Movement ~ WASD
Interact ~ E
Zoom ~ Right Click (RMB)
