Dreamin' Fantasia Free Full Game

Dreamin' Fantasia
Dreamin' Fantasia
Dreamin' Fantasia
Dreamin' Fantasia
Dreamin' Fantasia

Rate

Total votes: 5
100
August 9, 2023 - 12:51pm

Battles takes place in a side-scrolling arena where you move your character with up to three AI controlled party members.
You can equip two weapons at the same time, each with up to 4 different Ars (abilities) to use.

As you battle enemies, you'll gain almastone fragments that you can use to create new abilities and weapons to attach them.
This is a project in the development. It includes 2 scenarios:

Future:
Jaci, the god of the moon, looks for Maiara and teams up with Nikko, a shrine maiden, Konkon, a magician and Stella, a priest to take on mythical creatures attacking the world. It features the battle tutorial, thus I recommend you play this part first.

Moon:
Maiara teams up with Jaci and Rem to reach Fantasia on the other side of the moon.

Download

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment