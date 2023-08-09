Dreamin' Fantasia

Battles takes place in a side-scrolling arena where you move your character with up to three AI controlled party members.

You can equip two weapons at the same time, each with up to 4 different Ars (abilities) to use.

As you battle enemies, you'll gain alma stone fragments that you can use to create new abilities and weapons to attach them.

This is a project in the development. It includes 2 scenarios:

Future:

Jaci, the god of the moon, looks for Maiara and teams up with Nikko, a shrine maiden, Konkon, a magician and Stella, a priest to take on mythical creatures attacking the world. It features the battle tutorial, thus I recommend you play this part first.

Moon:

Maiara teams up with Jaci and Rem to reach Fantasia on the other side of the moon.