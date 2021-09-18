Find Love or Die Trying Free Full Game

I'm your host Kat, and this is Find Love or Die Trying!

It's the premiere of our new dating show, where ending up single... means ending up dead! Not sure why you'd sign up for this, but now that you're here, you've got 7 days to get one of the lovely ladies on your tropical island getaway to fall in love with you. If she's willing to put a ring on it, you're both free to leave. If not... well, it's in the name of the show!

You'll get the chance to meet:

• Allie, the daredevil athlete with a rebellious streak

• Scarlett, the charming scientist with a penchant for destruction

• Violet, the cold-as-ice scion of a mysterious MegaCorp

• Terra, the eccentric gamer who marches to her own drum

• Yui, the childhood sweetheart with a smile that could melt ice

...And last, but definitely not least, me! Kat! The impossibly perfect and painfully gorgeous host and producer. Did

I forget to mention generous? I'll be helping you get those romantic connections going, so you better be grateful!

Then again, my bonus is tied to the ratings, and not you surviving the show, so... Hm.

Anyway....

I can't wait to start filming our first episode together!

Features

• 4+ hours of Visual Novel Gameplay with branching choices and consequences

• 7 unique endings

• Original story, art, and music

• Play as a male, female, or non-binary protagonist