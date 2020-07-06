Hamilton Free Full Game v1.1

It's been three weeks since she disappeared.

She went to Hamilton Forest with her boyfriend, and nobody has heard from them since.

The police say they performed a search of the area and found nothing. They said that further exploration was too dangerous and that the risk to the search party was too great.

"I can't imagine how you must feel," the Officer had told me. His blank gaze failed to meet my eyes. "But you can't go looking for them."

They wouldn't tell me why.

Hamilton is a short horror game in which you delve into a mysterious, defiled place purposefully forgotten by both man and nature to find someone important to you.