Go inside FIFA 22 with the Official Gameplay Trailer. Powered by Football™, FIFA 22 introduces HyperMotion Technology on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and Stadia, elevating every match across every mode: http://x.ea.com/69378

- HyperMotion Technology unlocks:

- Full Team Authentic Motion

- Machine Learning Flow

- Tactical A.I.

- Kinetic Air Battles

- Composed Ball Control

- Player Humanization

Plus, enjoy a Goalkeeper Rewrite, True Ball Physics, Explosive Sprint, New Attacking Tactics, an even more Immersive Matchday Experience, Big(ger) Goal Moments, and more fundamental advances all over the pitch. Learn more about FIFA 22 gameplay in our Pitch Notes: http://x.ea.com/69434

FIFA 22 releases October 1, 2021. Pre-order the FIFA 22 Ultimate Edition before August 11 and get an untradeable FUT Heroes player from December 1! http://x.ea.com/69380