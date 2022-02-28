Magic Mercenary Free Full Game v1.4

A top-down stealth game with a fear mechanic. Distracting an enemy comes with the cost of increasing their fear. The higher an enemy's fear is the less likely they are to check out a disturbance and will detect you much quicker.

Use your tools to sneak around the enemies, taking them out one by one or go all out and obliterate them. And of course, the environment is your best friend.

Controls

• WASD to move around

• Shift key to crouch or stand up. When crouching, you move slow but don't attract nearby enemies.

• Use the middle mouse button to drag the camera around and take a look at your surroundings.