Saviors Free Full Game

With your friends and family from Good Samaritan Security Inc, evacuate invaded cities, loading countless civilians on your tractor while you clear the classic monster invasion and deliver them to safety. Uncle Sam pays you well for your good deeds so spend that money upgrading your weapons, skills, and shared vehicles with your friends as you rescue the innocent across America.

ESC to pull up new GUN STORE!

wasd to move

right click aim down sights

lift click shoot

Q to toggle riding tractor

E to change seats

T to examine weapons

G for grenade

Scroll wheel to change weapons.

GamePad partially supported, will still need mouse for menus (for now)