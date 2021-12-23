Return Free Full Game

Return is an art driven, sidescrolling adventure set in the apocalyptic rebirth of your home planet, where your only hope of survival is to explore the unfamiliar landscape.

The planet's ecosystems are shutting down, natural resources are scarce, chaos and wars rage as remaining inhabitants reach for the stars.

After scraping up enough money for a ship, you leave behind your old life in search of a new one on the colonies. You set the ship to autopilot and prepare for cryo-sleep.

Upon waking up you discover that your ship encountered an error during flight and the autopilot returned home for repairs.

After dozens of years, the horrific storm of events that came to pass has mutated and distorted the planet beyond recognition.

Your only choice to survive is to explore the surrounding landscape and collect parts to repair your ship.