It is a fictional horror game based on the some creepy events of the Coaching Class. It has lots of metaphor which will have to solve by the gamer at the time of playing this game.

This whole game is developed by an indie game developer Pulkit Rathore, he named his game studio as Anjaniputra Games.

Game Design : The designing of the game is awesome. It includes great horror jumpscare, best game mechanisms and best background sounds.

Game Concept - Game Protagonist "Garima" a girl got stuck in a haunted coaching building. She has to escape the building by fighting with all the demons and has to save her shelf from the eye of the main ghost.

It has several characters which will be introduce in the game, we don't want to spoil your game so will not tell more about it.

Also the game is fully optimized, it can be run on low end PCs.

so why are you still here, Go and play Into The Coaching Class PC Version with High Graphics in just 591mb .