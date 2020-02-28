Cursed Forest is a Sokoban game with a fantasy look. You play as the prince of the kingdom of Vallasea. After your kingdom has been cursed it is up to you to enter the cursed forest to find the artifact that can save the kingdom. In classic Sokoban-style you have to move items, in this case pots, to the right place if you want to beat the level. The game can be controlled with cursor keys and enter, but Joypads/Controllers should work, too. Push the pots onto the wooden panels. Talk to the statue to restart the level or exit the game. Get rid of locked doors with a key.