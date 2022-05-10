Turn out the lights and put on your headphones to immerse yourself in an evening of entertainment with this captivatingly creepy series that combines surreal and startling imagery with the atmosphere and imagination.

Experience an unsettling point-and-click journey into the depths of your dreams. The Deep Sleep Trilogy is a package of three consecutive horror games:

In Deep Sleep, following an attempt at lucid dreaming, you find yourself trapped in a dream that quickly turns menacing, and must explore and solve puzzles to find your way out.

In Deeper Sleep, you realize not only that your ordeal might not be over, but that there could be more to this than a mere nightmare, and the knowledge could make you a target.

And in The Deepest Sleep, safety finally seems to be within reach, but something or someone is on your heels, and as you go deeper into your subconscious, you might not be able to trust what you see.