Face-Plant Adventures Replanted

The original Xbox Live Indie Game classic platformer and Dream Build Play 2012 finalist now replanted in an enhanced special edition!

Florence Face-Plant, an ordinary carnivorous plant gone vegetarian, enjoys mundane hobbies such as clock collecting, swimming, wall jumping, rail sliding, gliding and dying over and over again, and is determined to retrieve the magic golden leaves scattered all across the landscapes of Plantylon.

Original features:

• adventure mode with 11 action packed levels to explore

• classic precision platforming action

• optional switch puzzles

• three difficulty settings

• unlockable medals and awardments

• speed runs against ghosts of your best times

• hand drawn 2D graphics with eerily beautiful landscapes

• original soundtrack