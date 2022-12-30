"Pull yourself into the abyss of the rogue moon Charybdis on a survey of its darkest depths."

3004 AD: The SF-EB-Earle has landed on the rogue moon Charybdis on the first manned mission beneath the moon's frozen surface after its entrance into the solar system.

The amphibious exploration mech Hynobius, piloted by Maria Abner and Professor Bo Scrander, is sent to scout the cave system beyond the depth that unmanned drones can effectively function.

Controls:

WASD: Move

Left mouse: Attack

R: Reload

Right mouse (hold): Fire grappling harpoon

Tab / Escape: Pause game

P: Toggle fullscreen