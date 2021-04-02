The Legend of Bum-Bo

The Legend of Bum-Bo

Rate

Total votes: 3
5
April 2, 2021 - 4:21am
1 Fix available for The Legend of Bum-Bo, see below

A puzzle based deck building rogue-like prequel to The Binding of Isaac... Made of cardboard!

Fixes

The Legend of Bum-Bo v1.1.24 All No-DVD [PLAZA]

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment