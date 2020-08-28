The Lord of the Rings: Gollum

August 28, 2020 - 2:01pm
1 Video available for The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, see below

Check out our very first look at The Lord of the Rings: Gollum, the upcoming stealth adventure game from Daedalic.

Videos

The Lord of the Rings: Gollum Teaser
(PC), (Console), (Playstation 4), (Xbox One)

