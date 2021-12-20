Moonlaw (indie 2021)

Moonlaw is a mini-micro-metroidvania about a heroic knight's adventure to destroy a horrible monster on the moon!

Years ago, the moon was infected with a fleshy disease. Knights of the Earth Military tried to defeat the monster, yet all was lost. Until one day, a hero stared at the sky above... and swore to become the law of the moon, and defeat the blight!

In Moonlaw you will...

• Explore and fight through the grottos and ghouls of the moon's cavernous depths.

• Collect various upgrades to unlock cool new movement abilities and powers.

• Enjoy an atmospheric romp through varied locations.

• Fight dangerous bosses!

• Challenge yourself to collect all items for a special ending!