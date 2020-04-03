Rogue & Knight

Rogue and Knight: how much differences in them ?

Play as ROGUE or KNIGHT to feel the difference between them. Reveal their sad stories and their connection to each other. Remember, GUEST is watching you.

Do anything: mining, fishing or burying. Everyone needs some stuff, right ?

SOME TIPS BEFORE PLAYING:

1) If you play as Rogue, you need have more than LV 2 & more than 129 of magic, otherwise, you won't defeat Guest.

2) After defeating Guest, you getting keys (one key after one win).

3) After mining, cave is closing, after defeating any enemy it's opening again.

4) In cave you collecting magic and level (yes it strange, i know).

5) "Blue house" can give you 1 level, but it's only one time per game ever.