Sherwood Extreme

Zipping, swinging, crossbow wielding, slow-mo sniping goblin slaughter!

High Speed Action

Use zip-lines, swinging ropes, and giant bouncy mushrooms to traverse through the air at top speeds while killing everyone in your path, like a true hero.

Goblin Massacre

Aim mid-air to slow time and precisely execute all kinds of ugly foes, from Hobwaks to Lafrats. Don’t mess up, or they’ll mock your tactics and crush your fragile ego!

Customize Your Look

Enter a futuristic realm between levels to change outfits and accessories. Make bold fashion statements on the battlefield.

Leaderboard

See how your skills match up with other real players. Improve your score through speed and precision to achieve your dream of being the best in the world at something!