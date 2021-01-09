Fruit of a very long work, SDMG-STUDIO presents my completed game : TinyGom Racing

Why 'TinyGom' ?

because there are small tires... rolling !

What is TinyGom Racing ?

It is a solo PC game about driving remote control vehicles around levels in different environments.

3 Game modes : Quick Race, Time Trial, Championship

3 environments : School, Mall, Warehouse

6 levels , 6 different rc vehicles with one mystery car (more levels and cars to come...)

Gameplay:

All races will be different because of the random placement at start, Music and AI racing are changing randomly too.

Passing through the semi-transparent "red gates" you will progress along the level and finally loop a lap.

When a bonus is available, going through it will give you three ping-pong balls to throw at opponents, wisely.

Vehicles abilities:

Accelerate (!)

direction left/right (good start, no ?)

Brake

Backward

Flip car (in case of upside down)

Replace car, Levels have saveposition tags, a "savepos message" will pop up when done.(see each mode for detail)

Shooting balls (bonus gives you 3 balls to throw at opponents)

Looking at 180° view right or left side of your car

Position camera view from the rear of your car zooming + or -

Pitch camera view angle from the rear (all positions of the camera are recorded and restored at start)

Vehicles : 4 cars, 2 Trucks

Game Modes:

Quick Race mode : you just race for fun, 5 opponents and clock ticking though, level lap record to beat too,

you can choose the number of laps to run before racing.Simple ranking will show at the end of the race.

Replacing the car in this mode will replace your car at the last "saveposition" recorded, from 3 to 9 savepositions spots are placed according to each level.

In this mode you can also looking for the mystery car parts scattered around all levels by the naughty clown.

With all the parts gathered you will unlock the mystery car and then be able to drive around with it.

Time Trial mode : you will fight the clock and yourself with the ghost of your best lap running with you.

If you beat the best ghost time, your lap will be recorded and you will racing against it then.

At start in a new session you can choose to load the best ghost file so you will fight against it or

if not, recording a new ghost as you drive and to race against it after the first lap, all over the session trying to improve it.

If you ever beat the best ghost time (recorded in file and loaded in memory), you will then establish the new reference ghost record for future sessions.

The game is, for now, solo but you can already exchange the ghost record files of your own with others players

who have the game and then race against them through their ghost file.

This is a fun part of this challenge.

Replacing the car will replace you at the starting position of the level and restarting the clock.(no "saveposition" works in this mode)

Championship mode : is based on the player name you enter (or leaving to "none")

so you can leave the championship after a race in a level, quit the game and resume the championship later using the same name of player.

Helping you by hitting the "restore last session" option in the main menu to retrieve your last session and resume the championship where you leave it.

Replacing the car will replace your car at the last "saveposition" recorded, from 3 to 9 savepositions spots are placed according to each level.

You will need to race 5 laps on each level to complete the Championship.

You wont be able to redo a specific race before completing Championship, you will need to restart a Championship to do that.

Points are distributed according to the finish positions of each level race : 100 for position 1, 80 to 2, 60 to 3, 40 to 4, 30 to 5, 20 to 6, 10 to 7 and 0 to position 8 (last one)

Ranking is made after finishing a race level.

Podium with global ranking will close the Championship at the end of the last race. Congrats if you are on the first step !

Various objects, sometimes, will be throwing at you and the others along the levels slowing your race, putting little spice in your meal...

Some objects are movable but a lot don't, you'll see.

Mystery Car parts are seldom hidden from the direct view, you will need to rub the walls with your vehicle to discover the part-item then.

Supported devices:

mouse (menu)

standard keyboard

joypad X360 microsoft® controller (ideally)

Supported OS:

Windows 7, 8, 8.1, 10