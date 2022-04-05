Touch Theory

Oh, I'm crying now, authentic tears,

They flow out of me when I think about you,

Cause you're the only person in the world who'd understand,

Cause you're the only person in the world who'd understand the meaning of this!

Made in celebration of Halloween, this kinetic novel focuses on an alternate reality featuring characters from my comic, Space School. You do not need to have read Space School in order to play an enjoy this game, though it is encouraged. This game is a short, fun romp exploring characters I've loved for a long time playing around in a different setting.

About the Game:

• Zeggy is a mad scientist stuck in his "lab" who suddenly gets a very intriguing (and sexy) visitor!

• Why is this visitor here? When will he leave? Can Zeggy kiss him?

• What happens when the relationship gets serious, and something SERIOUSLY bad happens?

• Half an hour of reading time for the full story!

• A little bit of voice acting!

• No choices, just story to sit, read, and enjoy!

• Completely original soundtrack by Downhill.

• It's rated PG-13!

• Content warnings for sexual innuendos, blood, and death.