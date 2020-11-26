Black Mesa: Hazard Course v1.0.0 (Mod Installer)

Black Mesa: Hazard Course v1.0.0 (Mod Installer)


Rate

Total votes: 0
November 26, 2020 - 9:35am

Black Mesa: Hazard Course is an add-on for the well known Source Engine mod, Black Mesa. Using Black Mesa assets as well as much of our own custom made content, Black Mesa Hazard Course will feature a complete re-creation of Half-Life's training level, including new dialogue and voice acting, HD models, textures and detailed environments.

Download

More Half-Life 2 Mods

Add new comment

I double dare you to fill this field!
Fill in the blank.

Add new comment