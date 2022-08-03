AMD's Ryzen 7000 CPUs will launch September 15

If you've been holding on for next-generation hardware to upgrade your gaming PC, then you don't have to wait too much longer. AMD's next-gen Zen 4 Ryzen 7000 CPUs will be unveiled on August 29, with an official release on September 15. Reviews will go live on September 13, too, so you'll have a couple of days to check if these chips are actually any good before you throw money down on them.

AMD's Ryzen 7000 series processors have been a long time coming. It's been nearly two years since AMD debuted its Ryzen 5000 series Zen 3 CPUs, and since then Intel's Alder Lake design has stolen all sorts of performance crowns from AMD. While the 5800X3D holds onto the gaming performance lead for now, AMD needs a big win and Ryzen 7000 is its big attempt at it.

The new lineup will feature six, eight, 12, and 16 core parts, just like last time around, but this time they'll have much higher clock speeds, higher power demands, and a new enhanced 5nm process. They'll be more efficient, much faster, and more power hungry for it.

For the first time we look set to see out of the box AMD CPUs break the 5GHz, possibly quite significantly, with some rumors of 5.5GHz or even 5.8GHz clock speeds out of some chips. Better yet, there have even been rumors of launch day 7800X3D chips, which would offer killer gaming performance.

Look out for more information on the Ryzen 7000 series, Zen 4 architecture, and companion X670 motherboards in the next few weeks, ahead of their September launch.