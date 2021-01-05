ASUS GPUs and motherboards just got a lot more expensive

Asus has announced that its already costly graphics cards and motherboards will now be even more so, with broad pricing increases for its most capable hardware. Covering new-generation RTX 3060 Ti, 3070, 3080, and 3090 GPUs, as well as many of its motherboard designs, the increases are significant — more than 20% in some cases.

"In early 2021 for our award-winning series of graphic cards and motherboards [prices will rise]," Asus' Technical Product Marketing Manager, Juan Jose Guerrero said. "Our new MSRP reflects increases in cost for components. operating costs, and logistical activities plus a continuation of import tariffs. We worked closely with our supply and logistic partners to minimize price increases. ASUS greatly appreciates your continued business and support as we navigate through this time of unprecedented market change."

Retailers are already taking notice of these changes, with VideoCardz pointing out the Asus ROG Strix RX 6800 XT had jumped in price from $900 to $1,080 overnight. Other top GPUs like the Strix RTX 3090 White now cost well over $2,000, and the cheapest RTX 3080 Asus offers is now $860. Even the 3060 Ti can't be had for less than $500 now.

The response to this news from the gaming community has not been positive. While there is some credence given for supply chain problems in 2020 and going into 2021, most consider this a move by Asus to take advantage of miners and scalpers paying above MSRP for the cards. Rising prices gives Asus a cut of the profits.

Will you be sticking clear of Asus cards and motherboards for the near future?