Battlefield 2042 PC specs are pretty modest

The minimum and recommended specifications for Battlefield 2042 have been released, and thankfully, even with ongoing GPU availability and pricing crisis, almost anyone will be able to play it. If your graphics and CPU are less than five years old, you shouldn't have any problem getting the game running. You don't even need high end hardware for the recommended hardware requirements, although you will want something a little more modern.

Minimum Specs

Processor: AMD Ryzen 5 3600, or Intel 6600K

Memory 8GB

GPU: Nvidia GTX 1050 Ti, or AMD RX 560

Storage space: 100GB

The minimum specs are very lightweight on the graphical front. A GTX 1050 Ti wasn't a powerful card when it was first released, let alone now. It's only the need for DirectX12 that means you can't use much older cards, like a GTX 970.

Recommended Specs

CPU: AMD Ryzen 7 2700X, or Intel Core i7 4790

Memory: 16GB

GPU: Nvidia RTX 3060, or AMD RX 6600 XT

Storage: 100GB SSD

The big changes here are the CPUs with more cores/threads, despite being slower on single threaded applications -- we're finally moving into an era of gaming where more thread support really matters. The GPUs are a big leap, however, with both the 6600 XT and RTX 3060 being hard to get and expensive to boot. Still, they're not high end, which means it won't be too long until the majority of gamers can meet or exceed them.

It's also nice to see SSDs becoming of benefit to gaming thanks to the new generation of consoles.

Battlefield 2042 will launch on November 19, with an open beta taking place in early October.