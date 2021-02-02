Blizzcon set for February 19/20 Online Show

The annual Blizzcon event will, like most real world shows and gatherings, now be taking place online only. That left the eventual date a little more flexible than it might typically run. This year, the online version of Blizzcon will run on February 19 at 2PM PST, and again on Saturday February 20 at 4PM PST.

The first day will involve an opening segment, and over three hours of streamed content, with six different channels offering different information on new games, presentations, and trailers. The second day will have more of a mix of content, with community events like cosplay contests, mixed in with game information.

This isn't necessarily the end of the world for Blizzard. Alongside its usual Blizzcon events, it typically runs a digital version for those who can't attend in person. That gives it considerable experience in delivering an online showing of its flagship events and game teasers. This is just a scaled up version of that.

This time around however, the online show will be free for any and all to see, including live and recorded content. As PCGamesN highlights, there is a premium tier of viewership called the Celebration Collection. It comes in three tiers, the $20 Essentials pack which includes 15% off at the Blizzard Gear store, 10 Madness at the Darkmoon Faire cardpacks in Hearthstone, A Trager Rogue mount in Heroes of the Storm, 5 Overwatch loot boxes, a set of anniversary portraits for Starcraft Remastered and Starcraft II, a Diablo III pet and portrait, and a Moon-touched Netherwhelp pet in World of Warcraft.

There are $40 and $60 packs too, with even more stuff for various Blizzard games