CD Projekt Red Leak surfaces with Cyberpunk 2077 bug montage

The first of what may well be many leaks from the CD Projekt Red hack have made their way online and it's a montage of bugs that were found during the development of Cyberpunk 2077. Ripped right from CDPR's servers earlier this year when it suffered a ransomware hack and attempted blackmail, the hackers have now begun dumping some of what they discovered.

These bugs were pulled from various alpha builds of the game, showing Cyberpunk 2077 in various states of creation. In some, cars are randomly turned into chickens, in others Geralt makes a random appearance as an in-game character, in some there's little but walls and sky surrounding the invisible player and their equally impossible to see companions.

The hackers didn't make these videos though. CDPR game producer Slava Lukyanenka confirmed that the videos were created by the studio’s quality assurance team over the course of development, and were designed to showcase some of the funny instances of the game's problems, but also to highlight issues that the developers needed to fix before the game made it into the wild.

It's possible that we'll see more leaks in the future, but the hackers have been trying to get donations from the wider gamer community to encourage them. Whether they'll get it, remains to be seen.

If you want to watch any of the leaked videos yourself, you can find a collection of them on Reddit.