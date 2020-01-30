Coronovirus is cancelling many Esports events

The Coronovirus outbreak in China has caused a lot of problems, from deaths at the most unfortunate end of the scale, to travel problems at the other extreme. Those issues are now bleeding over into the Esports world, with reports of a number of professional gaming events having to be cancelled, in some cases because the organizers have been hit by the virus, and in others as a preventative measure to curb the outbreak even further.

With the Coronovirus now having reached every region in China, it's perhaps no surprise that major organizational tournaments and gatherings need to be curtailed to help slow its spread even further. It's meant that tournaments for Legaue of Legends' championship opening, have been put on hold. Likewise the Pokémon Video Game Championship in Hong Kong has been indefinitely delayed, as has the Counter Strike: Global Offensive WESG Asia-Pacific Finals, as per Eurogamer.

The latest cancellation was the Overwatch February and March matches as part of the professional league, which were scheduled to take place in China. Those matches will not take place later this year instead, though a date has yet to be set as it's unknown how long the Coronovirus outbreak will take to be controlled.

In the mean time, it seems gamers are diving into playing Plague Inc, the viral development simulator. Don't turn to it for medical advice though. It's for entertainment purposes only.