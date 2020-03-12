With E3 cancelled, game makers are holding virtual events

Due to the continued outbreak of coronovirus cases and its new designation from the World Health Organisation as a pandemic, many major tech shows have been cancelled. And that now includes E3. The largest gaming show of the year will no longer take place. But that doesn't mean we won't hear anything during that week. Many of the major companies who set set to exhibit at the event will now be hosting digital press events instead.

Over the past few weeks we've seen major events from Esports tournaments to tech conferences cancelled because of the Coronovirus and that seems only likely to continue in the coming months. E3 is just the latest casualty of this ongoing pandemic. Microsoft will still make its announcements known though, saying in a statement that it planned to "explore options with our members to coordinate an online experience." It's not the only one either.

Ubisoft will bring its collection of new games, including Watch Dogs Legion, Gods and Monsters, Rainbow Six Quarantine, and more, to a virtual event that will run during when E3 2020 was supposed to be. In its announcement it highlighed the importance of the health and safety of its employees and fans, but still hoped to show off what it's been working on in another form.

We doubt these will be the last of the announcements with most of the big companies likely to find new ways to show off their products and experiences even without E3 promotion. Keep your ears open for news of when Microsoft, Ubisoft, and others will hold their virtual events.