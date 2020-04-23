GoG Galaxy 2 is going live

If you haven't updated your GoG Galaxy client, it'll happen sooner or later, as the developers have announced that it will roll out to everyone in the coming weeks. The second version of the popular download and game store client introduces a number of new and exciting features for those not already signed up to the beta, and should make it a more worthy rival for the likes of Steam and Epic Games Store.

GoG Galaxy was one of the first truly alternative clients out there. While Origin and Uplay offered a different way to play EA and Ubisoft games, GoG Galaxy was designed as a Steam alternative, with a wide library of games (many not on Steam) and a number of features that you'd want from a high-end game store, like cloud saves, news integration, forums, updates, and more.

Version 2.0 takes things to the next level, joining cross-play, version rollbacks, automatic updates, compatibility with other game clients and friends lists, Galaxy 2.0 introduces the ability to import games from all other clients into a master collection, and unlocks the ability to track in-game actions of you and your friends, as well as make suggestions about what you should play next.

Like Steam, too, Galaxy 2.0 will also soon introduce a game discovery feature which will help funnel you towards games that you might like to play, or ones that are set to come out in the coming months.