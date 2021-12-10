GTFO is out of Early Access, has big launch update

GTFO, the long-awaited, long-in-Early-Access, horror stealth shooter from 10 Chambers, has finally reached version 1.0 The game is now officially available on Steam at its launch price (although it's on sale for a few more days) and has had a huge update to make it finally ready for general consumption. There are new rundowns, new customization options, and the most requested feature: bots.

GTFO, short for, well, you know, is a horror stealth shooter that puts you in the well-worn boots of prisoners woken from long term suspension and tasked with heading into facilities overrun with terrifying lovecraftian entities. You'll need to be quiet so you don't wake them, as not only can the hordes overwhelm even your most powerful weapons, you have very limited ammunition and explosives, so you need to conserve and be careful.

Fortunately, you can have up to three teammates with you, and since the game's difficulty doesn't change based on player count (and is at default, fiendishly difficult) you'll want as many as you can get your hands on. Now though, they don't have to be real people, as GTFO finally has semi-capable bots you can bring along for the ride to make up the numbers, and perform any tasks you set them.

There's also new customization to grind for, new rundowns to explore, with a good mixture of all the elements that make GTFO so tense and traumatic, and there's now checkpoints throughout each run, so you don't always have to restart from the beginning if everything goes to hell. Which it will.

GTFO is available on Steam right now.