Happy Holidays from MegaGames

It's that time of year again when even the gaming elves here at MegaGames.com have to step away from our keyboards and mice for a few days to recuperate, eat, drink, and be merry. Hopefully you're enjoying some good food, friends, and family at this time of year too.

2019 has been a great year for MegaGames, with 10s of new games to look at, major hardware launches from the big chip developers, the launch of Google Stadia, announcements for the next-generation of consoles, and more advancements in modding and emulation than ever before. Gaming is a wider hobby today than it was just 12 months ago, and that means more MegaGames user comments, rig pictures, and downloads too.

For that, we want to thank you. Thank you for joining us for another year in making this place a one of a kind hangout on the internet. We know there's serious competition out there, but we feel like here at MegaGames we offer something a little different and we hope to continue doing that in 2020.

So, thank you for a wonderful 2019. We hope you have a happy holiday period, whatever you celebrate and whoever you celebrate it with, and we'll see you bright and early in a few days time for the start of MegaGames in 2020.

Happy holidays everybody.