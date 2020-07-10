Here's what PS5 games will look like in the box

Leveraging the black and white theme of the PlayStation 5 console itself, Sony will also overhaul the look of its next-generation game boxes too, giving them a white header over the blue plastic and black body of the game cover itself. There will no doubt be some artistic license given for how games want to present themselves, but the white on black theme looks to remain no matter what title you pick up.

BREAKING: First look at the box art for upcoming PS5 games.#PS5 #PlayStation5 pic.twitter.com/15qshKIfrY — PS5 News - PlayStation 5 (@PS5Console) July 9, 2020

The game in question is Spider-Man Miles Morales, which has a somewhat dark theme on its own, gelling well with the white/black style of the new console's casings.

Early reactions from PlayStation fans seem mostly positive, though a number highlighted how they will be buying far fewer physical games with this next generation of systems.

What do you think of the new box design?