Hogwarts Legacy confirmed for a late-2022 release

The most expansive and gorgeous-looking Harry-Potter-based game ever made is just around the corner, with confirmation from the developers, that Hogwarts Legacy will launch in the second half of 2022. The latest state of play showcased a number of exciting features about the game, but really hammered home that after many years in development, this huge Harry Potter experience is not far away.

Set in the late-1800s -- where a little more of the Magic of the world hadn't been made redundant with modern technologies -- you'll play a new witch or wizard attending Hogwarts school, and will uncover great mysteries about its past and hold the fate of its future in your hands. With the ability to access ancient magics, you must face the threat of others taking hold of that power and using it against your fiends and the school.

There's classes to complete, tests to pass, the enormous castle to explore and revel in the mysteries of, and the grounds around it too. You'll fight mythical beasts, deal with kind and antagonistic students alike, and meet many of the different types of characters that have been so popularized by the books and films.

Combat will be mostly spellcasting, but there's a pocket-monster-like element to it too, with the ability to use sentient plants to enhance your abilities, and fight against a myriad of strange creatures and nefarious wizards.

There will be some controversy when this game launches later this year, though. Harry Potter author, J.K. Rowling has been sterly criticized in recent years for her transphobic stances, so much so that Warner Bros made it clear that Rowling is "not directly involved in the creation of the game."

Look out for Hogwarts Legacy before the end of 2022.